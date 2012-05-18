LONDON May 18 The euro bounced from a four-month low against the dollar on Friday, turning higher on the day, drawing some support from higher European banking shares and as investors cut bearish positions against the common currency ahead of the weekend.

The euro hit a session high of $1.27176 against the dollar, recovering from a four-month low of $1.2642 struck earlier in the day, and up 0.2 percent on the day.