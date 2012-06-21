LONDON, June 21 Sterling rose against the dollar and hit a session high against the euro on Thursday after UK retail sales bounced back in May.

The euro fell to a session low of 80.625 pence from 80.715 before the release of the data. Sterling rose to $1.5703 from $1.5684 beforehand.

The FTSE 100 index showed little reaction. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Anirban Nag)