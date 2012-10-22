Sterling trades lower before UK construction data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON Oct 22 The euro extended gains to hit a 5-1/2 month high against sterling on Monday, tracking a move higher in the euro against the dollar and helped by regional election results in Spain.
The single currency rose 0.35 percent on the day to 81.65 pence, its highest level since early May. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Jessica Mortimer)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)