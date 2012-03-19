LONDON, March 19 The euro fell to a one-month low against sterling on Monday with traders citing selling by real money investors, while demand for the pound against the dollar as stop loss orders were triggered also boosted the UK currency.

The euro fell around 0.3 percent versus sterling to hit 82.85 pence, its lowest level since Feb. 16. Supporting bids were reported around 82.80 to 82.85 pence.

The pound also rallied against the dollar, climbing 0.3 percent to $1.5884, after reported stop loss orders were triggered on the break of the 200-day moving average at $1.5861.