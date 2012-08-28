LONDON Aug 28 The euro rose to a three-week high against sterling on Tuesday, tracking a rise in the euro versus the dollar as market players who had sold the single currency during the Asian trading session squared their short positions, traders said.

The euro rose 0.3 percent on the day to 79.38 pence, its highest level since Aug. 8. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)