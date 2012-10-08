UPDATE 2-Sterling hits 2-1/2 month low vs euro after weak U.S. jobs data
LONDON Oct 8 The euro rose to a three-week high against the British pound on Monday, with sterling coming under broad pressure on expectations of more quantitative easing by the Bank of England and a dour economic outlook for the UK.
The euro pared earlier losses to rise to a three-week high of 80.855 pence with near term resistance seen at 81.14 pence, the high struck on Sept. 14.
