LONDON Nov 2 The euro broke below 80.00 pence for the first time in a month against sterling on Friday after better-than-expected UK construction activity data.

The euro fell 0.3 percent against the sterling to a low of 79.965 pence, its lowest level since Oct 3. Euro zone exporter bids are cited at 79.80/90 pence, traders said. (Reporting by Anooja Debnath, editing by Anirban Nag)