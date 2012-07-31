US STOCKS-Wall St opens slightly higher; Thursday's events eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
LONDON, July 31 The euro rose to a one-month high against the Swiss franc on Tuesday, with traders citing month-end demand for the single currency that helped it edge further away from the 1.20 franc floor imposed by the Swiss National Bank.
The euro rose to 1.20209 francs on trading platform EBS, its highest level since early July on buying by real money investors, traders said. Stops loss orders were reported above 1.2040 francs.
"It looks nothing more than month-end related - it's traded higher the past two month-ends," said one London-based FX trader.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3440, or 74.40 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since May 29 at C$1.3427 * Bond prices lower across a steeper yield curve TORONTO, June 7 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Wednesday to a 1-week high against its U.S. counterpart, although it pared some gains as oil prices fell and investors braced for a trio of major events on Thursday. Modest gains for the loonie came as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development