LONDON, July 31 The euro rose to a one-month high against the Swiss franc on Tuesday, with traders citing month-end demand for the single currency that helped it edge further away from the 1.20 franc floor imposed by the Swiss National Bank.

The euro rose to 1.20209 francs on trading platform EBS, its highest level since early July on buying by real money investors, traders said. Stops loss orders were reported above 1.2040 francs.

"It looks nothing more than month-end related - it's traded higher the past two month-ends," said one London-based FX trader.