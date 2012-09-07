(Adds details, context, quotes)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 7 The euro rallied to a eight-month
high against the Swiss franc on Friday on mounting speculation
the Swiss National Bank will raise the floor it imposed on the
currency pair, although many players were sceptical any move was
imminent.
The euro firmed across the board after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi outlined on Thursday a plan for
potentially unlimited bond buying to lower borrowing costs for
struggling peripheral countries like Spain and Italy.
While the improved sentiment towards the euro could see it
rise further against the franc in the coming days, analysts say
the SNB is unlikely to raise the floor to 1.22 francs, as some
speculate, from 1.20 francs currently, at least not on Sept. 13
when the central bank holds a quarterly policy review.
While markets have welcomed the Draghi plan, analysts are
wary of the hurdles it faces and say the euro may give up its
gains, including those against the franc.
The SNB imposed a floor of 1.20 francs on Sept 6 last year
as concerns about contagion from the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis saw the safe-haven franc hit record highs, raising
worries about deflation and a slowdown in the Swiss economy.
The euro rose as high as 1.21555 on trading
platfrom EBS on Friday, its highest since early January as some
hedge funds bought back euros they had previously sold in
anticipation of the currency falling. It eased to 1.2085 francs,
but was still on track for its biggest weekly gains since
mid-November 2011.
Talk of raising the floor, which the SNB has been defending
with massive purchases of euros, gathered pace after recent data
showed the Swiss economy unexpectedly shrank in the second
quarter. Consumer prices fell in August from a year ago, though
at a slower pace than in July.
"Justifying a rise in the euro/Swiss franc floor at the
upcoming review on the basis of the outlook for domestic
inflation would not be easy and we don't expect a move from the
SNB next week," said Adam Cole, global head of currency strategy
at RBC Capital Markets, London.
"The spillover from the euro zone periphery still implies
downward pressure on euro/Swiss franc and, in the absence of a
move at next week's announcement, euro/Swiss franc pair will
likely fall back toward the current 1.20 floor."
And while the floor has been breached temporarily earlier
this year, when the euro fell below 1.20 francs, the SNB has
said it intends to defend it with all its might.
BULGING RESERVES
In the process, Swiss foreign exchange reserves have bulged.
Data released on Friday showed the SNB had 418.430 billion Swiss
francs worth of reserves as of the end of August, equal to 71
percent of output, as the SNB continued to mop up euros.
"The reserves show that the pressure on the euro remains and
we are still very negative about the single currency," said
Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS.
"Some investors have been cutting short euro positions and
this is helping the euro rebound against the Swiss franc. But we
think that this is temporary and the pair will drop back."
Nevertheless, reflecting the growing uncertainty about the
SNB's peg in the near term, one-week implied volatility
, a gauge of price move expectations, has jumped to
5.5 percent from around 2.1 percent on Wednesday.
But one-month risk-reversals,, a measure of
the relative demand for options on the euro rising or falling
against the franc, showed a slight bias for euro weakness,
suggesting some scepticism about the latest bounce.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)