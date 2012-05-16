* FX options show bias for weaker euro

* Greek exit could see volatility, risk reversals jump

* Risk of contagion leaves euro at risk of further falls

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, May 16 Demand for protection against a fall in the euro is rising in the options market as the risks of Greece quitting the euro zone and of contagion to larger economies leave the common currency vulnerable to wrenching price swings.

The euro has fallen sharply across the board this month as investors and speculators took fright and sold. Reflecting their concerns, volatility - a measure of expected price swings and a gauge of options pricing - has risen.

Volatility, or vol, falls when prices are fairly stable and rises with uncertainty.

In the first four months of 2012, implied volatility across the maturity spectrum was remarkably low, hovering around levels last seen three years ago. Massive cash injections from major central banks, including the European Central Bank, boosted investor confidence that markets would remain relatively stable.

But the soothing impact on markets of large-scale central bank support is wearing off fast as investors fret about a possible Greek euro zone exit, contagion to other states, and the wild asset price swings that could follow in coming months.

"If Greece were to exit the euro zone, we think the skew for the euro's downside will increase while implied vols are likely to push higher," said Ronald Leven, executive director at Morgan Stanley and a currency option researcher in New York.

The skew refers to the balance between options betting on the euro falling - puts - or rising - calls.

"After a possible Greece exit, speculation of others leaving will increase and unless the policymakers come up with a plan that will stop contagion, we think vols will stay high."

As the euro fell, both near-term and long-dated volatilities rose. One-month euro/dollar implied volatility has climbed above 11 percent, compared with around 8 percent, a post-financial crisis low, seen in late April.

Euro/sterling and euro/yen implied vols have also pulled away from lows.

Investors tend to use options either to protect themselves against adverse currency swings or to speculate on such a move.

Risk reversals, a measure of the premium required to hold a put or a call in a currency, are also showing an increasing bias towards more falls in the euro. Indeed, traders say there has been a surge in demand from hedge funds to buy options betting on a weaker euro this week.

One-month euro/dollar risk reversals are shifting in favour of euro puts, and are trading close to their highest levels this year.

GREEK CATALYST

The euro has fallen to a four-month low against the dollar , a three-month low against the yen and a 3-1/2 year low against the British pound after an inconclusive Greek election earlier this month raised the prospect that Greece might leave the euro zone.

One option trader at a large U.S. bank said that if Greece were to leave the euro zone, one-month implied vols could jump to 20 percent and possibly higher, levels last seen in the wake of the 2008 Lehman Brothers collapse.

The bias towards a weaker euro, as reflected in one-month risk reversals, could rise to as high as 5 vols in favour of euro puts from around 2 currently, he added.

Many in the market say implied volatilities in the currency market have found a floor near their lows struck in April and are likely to inch up as investors become increasingly nervous a new election, probably on June 17, will effectively be a referendum on Greece staying in the euro zone.

John Normand, head of global FX research at JPMorgan, said in a note that in a scenario where Greece reintroduces the drachma, pre-emptive hedging and fears of capital leaving the euro zone could see the common currency come under fresh pressure.

"Euro/dollar could drop to $1.10 and three-month volatility spike to at least 20 percent," he wrote.

The euro stood at around $1.27 on Wednesday, having shed 4 percent so far this month while the three-month euro/dollar implied vol traded at 12 percent, up from 9 percent in early May.