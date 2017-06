NEW YORK Feb 16 The euro advanced 1 percent against the yen on Thursday as hopes grew that European leaders could be nearing agreement on a deal to avoid disorderly default in Greece.

The single currency traded as high 103.39 yen and advanced against the dollar, as well.

The euro zone is putting the finishing touches to a second bailout deal for Greece for finance ministers' approval on Monday, with the focus on how Greece can prioritize debt repayment and ways to ensure Athens implements agreed reforms.