UPDATE 1-Record low turnout hangs over Macron's expected win in parliament
* Macron's party could win as much as 3/4 of parliament seats
NEW YORK Feb 17 The euro hit its highest level against the yen in two and a half months on Friday, as investor hopes that Greece was near securing a second bailout lifted global risk appetite.
The single currency traded as high as 104.56 yen, its strongest against the Japanese currency since Dec. 5, according to Reuters data.
* Macron's party could win as much as 3/4 of parliament seats
* Three of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower (Updates stock prices)