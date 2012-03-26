NEW YORK, March 26 The euro jumped more than 1
percent against the yen on Monday on views U.S. monetary policy
would stay loose for a while yet and hopes euro zone officials
are ready to approve a boost to the region's financial firewall.
The single currency rose to as high as 110.54 yen
before more recently trading at 110.46 yen.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the world's
biggest economy needs to grow faster to get unemployment down
further.
His remarks came after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said
her nation is prepared to allow the 200 billion euros in funds
already committed by the bloc's temporary bailout fund to run in
parallel with the 500 billion euros in its permanent successor.