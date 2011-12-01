LONDON Dec 1 The euro rose to a two-week high against the Japanese yen on Thursday after a better-than-expected demand at a Spanish bond auction.

Spain sold 3.75 billion euros of bonds, at the top of the targeted range, although borrowing costs jumped to their highest in 14 years.

The euro rose to 104.98 yen on EBS, its highest since mid-November and just above its 55-day moving average, which comes in at around 104.90.

The euro also held on to gains against the dollar, trading at $1.3500, up 0.5 percent on the day.