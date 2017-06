LONDON May 14 The euro extended losses to drop to its lowest in three months against the yen on Monday as political uncertainty in Greece deepened and risks that the country could exit the euro zone drove investors to the safe-haven yen.

The euro fell to 102.673 yen, on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since mid-February, as political risk factors prompted investors to take a bearish view on the common currency.

The euro was also down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.2870.