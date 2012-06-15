LONDON, June 15 The euro extended losses against the yen on Friday, shedding more than 1 percent on the day as investors chose to buy the safe-haven Japanese currency ahead of the weekend elections in Greece that could trigger financial market turmoil.

The euro fell past reported stops at 99.40 yen to drop to a low of 99.270 on trading platform EBS. Dollar/yen was also under pressure, falling nearly 0.9 percent to 78.70 yen .

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan announced no policy change, as expected.