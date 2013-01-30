LONDON Jan 30 The euro extended gains against the Japanese yen to rise to it highest since early May 2010, boosted by rising investor inflows into euro zone assets and expectations of more aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.

The euro rose 0.9 percent to 123.53 yen, its highest in 33 months and up nearly 8 percent since the start of the year.

Its gains against the yen also helped it to a fresh 14-month high against the dollar of $1.3528, rising past a reported option barrier at $1.3525.