BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
LONDON Feb 14 The euro fell more than 1 percent on the day against the yen on Thursday, pushed lower by concerns about a deepening recession in the euro zone.
The single currency fell 1.3 percent to a session low of 124.01 yen, with market players citing selling by a European bank.
Traders said a break through technical levels in the dollar against the yen, which fell 0.2 percent to 93.13 yen, added to broad demand for the Japanese currency.
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
June 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.