LONDON, Sept 7 The euro extended gains on Friday, rising to a two-month high against the safe-haven yen and a one-month peak versus the Swiss franc as investors cheered the European Central Bank's plan to lower borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.

The euro rose to 99.92 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest since early July while against the Swiss franc it advanced to 1.20710 francs on trading platform EBS.

Traders said the euro was drawing support from expectations that peripheral bond yields are likely to head lower. It was trading near a two-month peak against the dollar at $1.26480 .