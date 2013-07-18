China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON, July 18 The euro rose to a 7-week high against the yen on Thursday as hedge funds sold the Japanese currency before Japan's upper house elections on Sunday, traders said.
The euro rose 0.6 percent to 131.45 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level since May 31.
Recent opinion polls show Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc on track for a big win. That outcome would give Abe more freedom to push forward his agenda to revive the economy through aggressive monetary easing and hefty government spending, all of which is likely to weigh down on the yen.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.