LONDON, March 22 The euro dropped 1 percent against the yen on Thursday as real money investors stepped up selling the common currency after both French and German PMI surveys disappointed and raised concerns about a euro zone slowdown.

The euro fell to a session low of 108.924 yen on trading platform EBS, down more than 1 percent on the day. The euro was also lower against the dollar at $1.3163, with bids cited around $1.3150.