NEW YORK, July 22 The dollar extended its earlier rise on Wednesday as news of domestic existing home sales reaching an 8-1/2 year high in June supported the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later this year.

The index that gauges greenback's value against a basket of currencies rose to a session high of 97.727 before scaling down to 97.689, up 0.37 percent from Tuesday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)