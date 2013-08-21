NEW YORK Aug 21 The U.S. dollar hit session
highs against the euro and yen on Wednesday as minutes of the
Federal Reserve's July meeting suggested the U.S. central bank
was on track to taper its asset-buying program in September.
The minutes said some members of the Federal Open Market
Committee said it might soon be time to "slow somewhat" the pace
of its stimulus plan. FOMC members also acknowledged that the
unemployment rate has dropped considerably since the third round
of quantitative easing began.
The euro hit session lows against the dollar at $1.3334
after the release of the Fed minutes and was last at $1.3362
, down 0.4 percent. Against the yen, the dollar rose to
session highs at 97.96 and last changed hands at 97.80,
up 0.6 percent.