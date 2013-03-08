NEW YORK, March 8 The euro extended losses againt the dollar on Friday after ratings agency Fitch cut Italy's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-' with a negative outlook..

The euro fell to $1.2965 on the announcement from the $1.3005 it traded at before the announcement but held off the three-month low of $1.2955 touched earlier in the global session .