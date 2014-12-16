(Adds details, quotes from JPMorgan)

By Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham

LONDON Dec 16 Three retail currency trading platforms halted trading in roubles on Tuesday, citing growing signs of stress among the banks that underpin trade in the battered Russian currency.

FXCM, one of the biggest platforms catering to online and retail traders of currencies, said the move stemmed from the expectations of banks that Moscow would impose outright capital controls within the next few days.

RIA Novosti news agency quoted Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev as saying after a meeting of top policy makers on Tuesday that there had been no discussion of capital controls.

The rouble fell by up to 25 percent on Tuesday despite Moscow's raising of official interest rates to 17 percent from 11.5 percent overnight, prompting speculation there would be moves to halt a further exodus of capital.

The currency had recovered some ground late on in London trading to stand at around 72 roubles per dollar. Dollar-rouble is the 10th most heavily traded currency pair globally, according to Bank of International Settlements data.

Angus Campbell, an analyst at another platform, FxPro, said a number of the top tier-one banks that provide its liquidity had ceased quoting prices on one of its systems, prompting it to halt trading there.

A third platform, Alpari, also halted trade.

"We had to do this to protect both ourselves and clients," Campbell said. "Hopefully market conditions will return to normal by tomorrow and we can push prices on to the platforms as usual."

Traders and analysts said liquidity in the Russian rouble was evaporating fast and, to some extent, the more liquid Norwegian crown was acting as a proxy for the Russian unit.

The crown fell to its lowest in more than a decade against the dollar and dropped below parity against its Swedish counterpart for the first time in almost 15 years. It retraced some of its losses in late London trade.

JPMorgan said in a note that a relentless slide in oil prices was pushing up yields on U.S. lower-rated bonds, boosting volatility in currency markets and hurting overall liquidity in the $5.5 trillion market.

"Although FX volumes this month are actually above average for a typical December, bid-offer spreads have been widening for several weeks, and the pace has quickened alongside recent moves in oil and credit," JPMorgan said.

"It is unlikely that this surge reflects year-end seasonals, as bid-offer spreads exhibit much less variation by calendar month than trading volumes do."

Volatility has spiked across the asset classes, from Wall Street's favourite fear gauge of U.S. blue-chip volatility to euro/dollar rates to U.S. high-yielding bonds .

Oil's collapse to below $60 a barrel has seen spreads on high-yield bonds from U.S. energy companies balloon over Treasuries, almost doubling from end-August levels and fanning fears of a spike in defaults. (Reporting by Patrick Graham and Anirban Nag; editing by Ralph Boulton)