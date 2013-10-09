BRIEF-Amwal International Investment FY profit rises
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 9 FX Concepts, once the largest currency hedge fund in the world, announced on Wednesday it is winding down its investment management operations.
In an e-mailed statement, FX Concepts Vice Chairman Jonathan Clark said assets at the firm "have dropped to levels that can no longer sustain the business."
On Monday, FX Concepts chief strategist Bob Savage said the firm's assets under management have dropped to $621 million from a high of $14 billion in 2007.
Clark said FX Concepts will wind down open positions and close all of its funds. It will remain, however, in the newsletter and currency overlay businesses. Currency overlay refers to managing the foreign exchange risk of equity and bond portfolios for assets managers.
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EGM approves cash dividend of 5 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nN8rC9) Further company coverage: