BRIEF-GoPro prices $175 mln of 3.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
NEW YORK, July 31 The dollar extended gains against the euro and yen on Wednesday, hitting session highs after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter.
The U.S. economy expanded 1.7 percent in the quarter, surpassing expectations for a 1 percent rise.
The dollar hit the day's highs of 98.52 against the yen and was last at 98.40 yen, up 0.4 percent. The euro, meanwhile, fell to session lows of $1.3213 and last traded at $1.3224, down 0.3 percent.
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.