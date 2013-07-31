NEW YORK, July 31 The dollar extended gains against the euro and yen on Wednesday, hitting session highs after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter.

The U.S. economy expanded 1.7 percent in the quarter, surpassing expectations for a 1 percent rise.

The dollar hit the day's highs of 98.52 against the yen and was last at 98.40 yen, up 0.4 percent. The euro, meanwhile, fell to session lows of $1.3213 and last traded at $1.3224, down 0.3 percent.