NEW YORK, July 30 The dollar briefly extended
its earlier gains against a basket of currencies on Thursday as
data showed the U.S. economy improved from a meek first quarter,
supporting the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates by year-end.
The U.S. Commerce Department said gross domestic product
expanded at a 2.3 percent annual rate, falling short of a 2.6
percent pace forecast by economists polled by Reuters.
First-quarter GDP, previously reported to have shrunk at a
0.2 percent pace, was revised up to show it rising at a 0.6
percent rate.
The dollar index was last up 0.4 percent at 97.396
after reaching a session peak of 97.591 shortly after the
release of advance second-quarter GDP data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)