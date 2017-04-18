LONDON, April 18 Goldman Sachs abandoned the two
strong dollar plays in its 2017 trading recommendations on
Tuesday, pointing to the Trump administration's concerns over
the strength of the currency and improvement in growth in rival
economies.
In a note to clients, analysts from the U.S. investment bank
said it had put its currency forecasts in general under review
and was likely to change others to reflect a flatter trajectory
for the trade-weighted value of the dollar.
"The greenback still has a number of things going for it,
including a healthy domestic economy, an active central bank,
and lower political uncertainty compared with the UK and Euro
area," they said.
"However, a number of fundamentals have changed on the
margin, such that the long-Dollar story no longer warrants a
place among our 'Top Trades'."
(Writing by Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson)