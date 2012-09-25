NEW YORK, Sept 25 The dollar briefly extended losses versus the euro and pared losses against the yen on Tuesday after U.S. data showed single-family home prices rose for a sixth month in a row in July, though the improvement was not as strong as expected.

After the data the euro reached $1.2964 against the dollar, but last traded at $1.2948, up 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at $1.2954 before the release of the data.

Against the yen, the dollar pared losses to reach 77.78 versus 77.72 before the release of the data. It last traded at 77.74, down 0.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.