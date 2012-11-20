NEW YORK Nov 20 The dollar slightly pared gains
versus the yen on Tuesday after U.S. housing starts data
suggested the housing market recovery was gaining steam, even
though permits for future construction fell.
The dollar last traded at 81.50 yen, up 0.1 percent
on the day. It was trading at 81.52 before the release of the
data.
The euro rose as high as $1.2821. It last traded at
$1.2814, flat on the day and about where it was trading before
the data, according to Reuters data.
U.S. housing starts rose to their highest rate in more than
four years in October, suggesting the housing market recovery
was gaining steam, even though permits for future construction
fell.