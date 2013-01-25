NEW YORK Jan 25 The dollar briefly pared gains against the yen on Friday after U.S. new home sales last month came in lower than expected.

Sales of new U.S. single family homes fell 7.3 percent to 369,000-unit annual rate in December, below the 385,000-unit consensus forecast.

The dollar trimmed gains to 90.86 yen from 90.98 just before. It was last at 90.93 yen, up 0.7 percent.