NEW YORK Feb 26 The dollar extended losses versus the euro and held gains versus the Japanese yen on Tuesday after U.S. data showed single-family home prices picked up in December.

December's gain closed out 2012 with the biggest yearly gain in more than six years as the housing market got back on its feet, a closely watched survey showed on Tuesday.

The euro last traded at $1.3092, up 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading at about $1.3074 before the release of the data.

The dollar last traded at 92.02 YEN, up 0.3 percent on the day and about where it was trading before the release of the data.