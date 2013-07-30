DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
NEW YORK, July 30 The dollar turned higher against the yen on Tuesday after data showed U.S. single-family home prices rose in May.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas gained 1 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, shy of economists' forecast for a 1.5 percent increase. On a non-adjusted basis, prices rose 2.4 percent.
The rise in May's home prices was the biggest annual gain since March 2006, matching a record set in April.
The dollar rose as high as 98.01 yen after the data from about 97.88 just before. It was last at 97.99, slightly up on the day.
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------