NEW YORK Nov 26 The dollar's decline against
most major currencies accelerated early Wednesday after
disappointing U.S. home sales data fed worries the U.S. economy
was losing momentum in the final quarter of 2014.
The U.S. Commerce Department said sales of new single-family
homes gained 0.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of
458,000 units, short of the 472,000-unit pace projected by
analysts polled by Reuters.
At the same time, the National Association of Realtors said
its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last
month, fell 1.1 percent to 104.1. Economists forecast a 0.5
percent rise last month.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value
against a basket of six currencies, fell to a session low
of 87.592 before retracing to 87.643, down 0.3 percent from
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)