* Dearth of economic data seen favoring dollar * Yen carry trade abates * NY Fed's Dudley paints mixed economic picture By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, March 19 The euro retreated from a five-month high against the yen and slipped against the dollar in quiet trade on Monday, with a dearth of economic data over the near term seen ultimately favoring the greenback. The yen rose versus growth-linked currencies as selling to fund carry trades abated, following a sharp rise in yen net short positioning over the past three weeks that ultimately took the Japanese currency to an 11-month low against the dollar last week. A dearth of significant data in the coming days means there will be few opportunities for investors to evaluate the U.S. and global economy, so dollar strength could persist, according to Andrew Cox, G10 strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in New York. "The systemic implications from Greece are zero at this point," he said. "We could see a little retracement given the breadth of the moves last week in which we had dollar strength and Treasury selling." "As has been the case over the last few weeks, the Euro/dollar exchange rate continues to be a dollar story." U.S. economic data this week is light, with an emphasis on housing. In Europe, the primary data will emerge on Thursday with euro zone "flash" PMIs, which will help shape first-quarter GDP forecasts, slated to be released on Thursday. "If the PMIs are stronger than expected or there are positive surprises that should favor the euro," Cox said. The euro last traded at $1.3154, down 0.2 percent on the day. Despite some easing in euro zone tension, speculators are still running bearish positions in the euro, although they have trimmed some of those bets. Yen shorts were at their highest level since April. Market perceptions of Fed policy will likely not change significantly in the coming weeks given that the slate of Fed speakers is sparse, which leaves the dollar relatively supported close to current levels, Cox said. New York Fed President William Dudley, a close ally of Chairman Ben Bernanke, painted a mixed picture of the world's largest economy, tempering optimism over recent signs the recovery is gaining speed with warnings that it could just as easily stall out. Dudley also did not hint at what more, if anything, the Fed should do to encourage the recovery. The euro was last at 109.70 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day, after rising to as high as 110.15 yen in the Asian session on trading platform EBS, its highest level since late October. Investors will be looking at any yen rebound as an opportunity to sell the Japanese currency again. "There has been a significant rise in short yen positions so we are seeing a bit of a pullback ahead of a holiday in Japan," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. Japanese markets will be shut for a holiday on Tuesday. "These are opportunities to initiate fresh bearish positions and we expect dollar/yen to rise towards 85-85.50 yen while the euro having hit a high above 110 yen, is likely to consolidate." The Bank of Japan's surprise easing last month has boosted the yen's appeal as the currency of choice to fund carry trades, wherein investors borrow a low-yielding currency to buy higher-yielding assets. A recent surge in U.S. Treasury yields also has made the dollar less appealing as a funding currency compared to the yen. Additionally, March is typically a month that attracts Japanese corporate demand for yen ahead of Japan's fiscal year-end at the end of the month. The dollar last stood at 83.46 yen, up 0.1 percent, not far from an 11-month high of 84.187 yen hit on Thursday. Traders reported sizeable demand around the 83.00 level and stop-loss dollar sell orders at 82.90.