* Negative China news bolsters dollar's safe-haven appeal
* But dollar correlation with U.S. data seen intact
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 20 The dollar gained across the
board o n T uesday, bolstered by safe-haven demand spurred by
worries about a potential slowdown in China, which dragged down
both European and U.S. stocks.
Global miner BHP Billiton said it saw signs that growth in
iron ore demand was flattening in China, Australia's single
biggest export market. That pushed the Australian dollar down
more than 1 percent.
In addition, China's National Development and Reform
Commission raised domestic retail energy prices effective
Tuesday, the second time in less than two months. Even though
that still leaves a wide gap between international and domestic
prices, investors were concerned that higher energy costs could
further undermine an already slowing Chinese economy.
"The dollar is gaining because of its safe-harbor appeal on
worries about Chinese growth. The risk-off market that we're
seeing has bolstered demand for the dollar as a safe haven,"
said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Travelex Global
Business Payments in Washington.
In mid-afternoon trading, the dollar index, a gauge of its
value against six major currencies, was up 0.2 percent at 79.593
, rising for a second straight day.
The dollar has also benefited from positive U.S. economic
data, rising in tandem with stocks and Treasury yields.
Travelex's Manimbo said next week's round of U.S. economic
reports should boost the greenback should they turn out to be
supportive of U.S. growth expectations.
Upbeat U.S. economic data spurred a rise in U.S. Treasury
yields as investors scaled back expectations of further
quantitative easing in the near term and prompted speculation
the Fed may tighten monetary policy earlier than it had pledged.
"To many investors, it now appears that the dollar can't
lose because it is strengthening in periods of pessimism and
optimism," said Kathy Lien, director of FX research at GFT in
Jersey City.
"To understand why this is happening, we have to take a step
back and realize that at this specific point in time, there are
very few places more attractive to investors than the U.S."
The Aussie was one of the biggest casualties in the dollar's
rally o n T uesday, further undermined by minutes from Australia's
central bank deemed as dovish as they suggested that the bank
has ample room to ease policy should conditions worsen.
Against the U.S. dollar, the Australian dollar slid to
US$1.0480, down 1.2 percent for the day, while the New
Zealand dollar slumped 1.2 percent to US$0.8167.
Key technical support for the Australian dollar lies at the
200-day simple moving average of $1.0401 while the 100-day SMA
lies at $1.0370. Resistance is seen near $1.064.
Most currency activity was in the crosses, with investors
covering short positions in the euro while selling the Aussie,
Kiwi and Canadian dollars, he said.
"Euro/dollar is sidelined today and those trying to sell
into rallies should continue to be frustrated as the currency
pair remains stuck in a range," said Brad Bechtel, managing
director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
The euro last traded at $1.32310, down 0.1 percent
on the day, not far from a one-week high near $1.32659 hit on
Monday, with support at the 100-day moving average around
$1.32013.
Long-term investors were largely absent from trade, with
model-related funds and short-term macro discretionary
participants the primary drivers of price action.
Some investors were cautious about pushing the euro higher
ahead of talks between Italy's government and unions on reforms
seen as key to turning around the euro zone's third-largest
economy and paying down massive debts.
Moves in the dollar versus the yen picked up in European
trade after a quiet Asian session when Japanese financial
markets were closed for a national holiday.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent to 83.698 yen, moving
back toward an 11-month high of 84.187 hit last Thursday on
trading platform EBS, while the yen hit a fresh four-month low
versus the euro of 110.824 yen.
Currency volume dwindled in the afternoon session to around
half the 30-day average, according to Forex factory, a currency
website.