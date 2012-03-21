* Euro falls to session lows in technical trade
* Early gains came on Greek lawmakers' rubber-stamp of
bailout
* Dollar surrenders gains against the yen
NEW YORK, March 21 The euro slid sharply against
both the dollar and yen on Wednesday, falling from a near
five-month high against the yen, in technical trading after it
failed to push through to new highs and breached stop-loss
orders as it fell.
Earlier, the euro had been higher as the Greek bailout
appeared to progress with Greek parliamentary approval. Many
analysts said the approval had been seen as a formality but
signs the Greek bailout was on track boosted the euro zone's
common currency in early global trading.
But after the euro failed to hold gains in the New York
session, investors began to sell and that sparked further
selling as stop-loss orders were triggered.
The U.S. dollar surrendered gains against the yen after data
showed U.S. home resales unexpectedly fell in February and the
supply of properties on the market rose, underscoring the many
hurdles for a housing market recovery.
"The lack of follow-through on the upside in the euro
precipitated a technical run to $1.3200, which then led to the
execution of stop-loss orders below $1.3200 the figure," said
Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide Markets
in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.3205 after
falling as low as $1.3177. It had climbed to an almost two-week
high of $1.3284 in earlier trade, according to Reuters data,
after Greece's lawmakers approved the country's second bailout
deal, as expected.
Technical analysts were earlier forecasting the euro rally
was likely to run out of steam around $1.33, just above the 61.8
percent retracement of its late February to mid-March fall.
In New York trading, the rally ended sooner than that. The
euro also fell to session lows against both the Swiss franc and
sterling as investors abandoned the common currency.
The euro fell from a near five-month peak of
111.43 yen, according to Reuters data, after nearing resistance
around the peak hit on Oct. 31, when Japanese authorities last
intervened in the market. It was last at 110.51, down 0.2
percent with the session low at 110.25 yen.
Investors will now look to manufacturing data in Europe to
be released on Thursday even as they remain wary of the risk of
another flare-up in the euro-zone debt crisis, with the Italian
government looking set to clash with unions over employment law
reforms..
"Tomorrow's PMIs will be important, as recent data has
pointed to some stability in several European economies, and the
PMI will help confirm this, which would be positive for the
euro," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia
Capital in Toronto.
Rising U.S. yields and monetary easing from the Bank of
Japan last month had pushed the dollar higher, particularly
against the yen. The greenback rose as high 84.09 yen,
just shy of an 11-month high touched in recent days.
But euro selling against the yen and the poor U.S. housing
data later pushed the dollar down 0.1 percent to 83.64 yen,
though the dollar is still up 8.7 percent in 2012 to date.
During the Asian session, Japanese exporters were seen
selling the dollar ahead of the end of their financial year on
March 31. But market players said there had been demand to buy
the greenback on dips.
The Australian dollar fell 0.3 percent to $1.0441
after earlier falling to a two-month low of $1.0417, just above
the 200-day simple moving average of $1.0400. The 200-day
exponential moving average lies at $1.0375.