* Peripheral spreads widen as euro falls
* Early gains came on Greek lawmakers' rubber-stamp of
bailout
* Dollar surrenders gains against the yen
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 21 The euro dropped from a
two-week high against the dollar and a nearly five-month peak
versus the yen on Wednesday, hurt by widening interest rate
differentials between safe-haven German debt and peripheral
bonds, suggesting renewed euro zone worries.
German Bunds rose while Italian and Spanish debt took a
beating on concerns about Spain's slow progress in boosting its
finances. The wave of Spanish and Italian bond selling benefited
German bunds, whose yields slipped back below two
percent for the first time this week.
Yields on Spanish 10-year bonds rose to a
one-month high of 5.40 percent. Benchmark Italian yields
climbed to 5.0 percent, a one-week peak.
"Even though U.S. yields fell today, Bund yields fell
further, so the dollar is getting a bit of traction against the
euro on the yield story," said Richard Franulovich, senior
currency strategist, at Westpac in New York.
"There might be some safe-haven flows into Bunds because if
you look at Spanish and Italian bonds, they got a spanking. We
haven't seen that for quite some time."
In mid-afternoon trading, the euro was down 0.2
percent at $1.32035.
Aside from widening peripheral spreads, Kathy Lien, director
of FX research at GFT In Jersey City , also cited talk of
Germany cutting back spending. She said the speculation "added
to further pressure on the euro because of the risk it poses to
euro zone growth."
Investors will now look to manufacturing data in Europe
released on Thursday. They remain wary of another flare-up in
the euro-zone debt crisis, with the Italian government set to
clash with unions over employment law reforms..
"Tomorrow's PMIs will be important, as recent data has
pointed to some stability in several European economies, and the
PMI will help confirm this, which would be positive for the
euro," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia
Capital in Toronto.
Earlier, the euro had climbed to an almost two-week high of
$1.32860 after Greece's lawmakers approved the country's second
bailout deal, as expected.
Analysts said the approval had been seen as a formality but
signs the Greek bailout was on track boosted the euro zone's
common currency in early global trading.
But after the euro failed to hold gains in the New York
session, investors began to sell and that sparked further
selling as stop-loss orders were triggered.
"The lack of follow-through on the upside in the euro
precipitated a technical run through $1.3200, which then led to
the execution of stop-loss orders below $1.3200 the figure,"
said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide
Markets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
Technical analysts were earlier forecasting the euro rally
was likely to run out of steam around $1.33, just above the 61.8
percent retracement of its late February to mid-March fall.
The euro also fell to session lows against both the Swiss
franc and sterling as investors abandoned the common currency.
The euro was last at 1.20565 francs, little changed
in the day, and at 83.22 pence, down 0.2 percent.
The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, surrendered gains against the
yen after data showed U.S. home resales unexpectedly fell in
February and the supply of properties on the market rose,
underscoring the many hurdles for a housing market recovery.
The greenback rose as high 84.100 yen, just shy of
an 11-month high touched in recent days. It last traded at
83.400, down 0.4 percent.
Rising U.S. yields and monetary easing from the Bank of
Japan last month had pushed the dollar higher, particularly
against the yen.
The euro fell from a near five-month peak of
111.430 yen, after nearing resistance around the peak hit on
Oct. 31, when Japanese authorities last intervened in the
market. It was last at 110.200, down 0.5 percent.
During the Asian session, Japanese exporters were seen
selling the dollar ahead of the end of their financial year on
March 31. But market players said there had been demand to buy
the greenback on dips.
The Australian dollar fell 0.3 percent to US$1.0449
after earlier falling to a two-month low of US$1.0417, just
above the 200-day simple moving average of US$1.0400. The
200-day exponential moving average lies at $1.0375.