* U.S. ISM report turns dollar higher
* RBA surprises markets with 50 bps rate cut, Aussie tumbles
* Yen hits 2-1/2-month high vs dollar, but falls
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, May 1 The dollar rebounded from a
2-1/2-month low versus the yen o n T uesday after a barometer of
the U.S. manufacturing sector showed unexpected strength,
allaying fears the economy was slowing.
The Institute for Supply Management's factory data bucked
the trend of other recent data that suggested the economy was
losing steam, prompting traders to rebuild long dollar bets that
had grown stale as the economy's outlook weakened.
.
"The view on the economy has swung from optimism to
pessimism of late and this could bring us back to the middle,"
said Nick Bennenbroek, head of FX strategy for North America at
Wells Fargo in New York. "ISM suggests there's no real reason to
get too concerned about the path of the U.S. economy at this
point."
The ISM data, which showed the strongest rate of growth in
10 months, also downplayed recent speculation that the Federal
Reserve will embark on a third round of bond buying to bolster
the economy, lifting the appeal of the dollar against the yen.
In late afternoon New York trading, the dollar recovered
from a more than two-month low against the yen, rising to a
session high at 80.29 yen. It was last at 80.12 yen, up
0.4 percent.
There was a subtle shift in emphasis between early and late
trading, according to Steven Englander, head of G10 strategy at
CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in New York.
Englander said the rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia
during the overnight session and concerns over Friday's U.S.
payrolls report had investors buying the euro and yen earlier in
the day.
"After ISM they went back to more cyclically sensitive
currencies and we have listlessly run through two themes in a
single day."
Trade was thin, however, with many of Europe's trading
centers closed for the May Day holiday. Light volume was
expected before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting,
Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report and weekend elections in
Greece and France.
The euro was last down 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.3238, retreating from a four-week high at $1.3283 hit
earlier in the day.
"Once the euro rally lost momentum, that led to massive
interest in June euro $1.32 and $1.30 puts," said Matthew
Schilling, a commodities brokers at RJO futures in Chicago.
"Those puts are showing the highest volume that I have seen in a
while."
Investors who buy these puts expect the euro to fall below
$1.30 or $1.32 before they expire on June 8.
The Australian dollar, meanwhile, was the day's biggest
mover, falling sharply after the Reserve Bank of Australia
slashed rates by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points.
The Aussie fell 0.9 percent to US$1.0328 and slid
to a three-month low near 82 yen.
"The RBA move means we no longer see a cut in June, but data
in the coming months will be of particular focus in the wake of
this rather unprecedented cut," TD Securities said in a research
note. "We are now calling for another 25-basis-point cut in Q3."