By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 2 The euro fell for a third
straight session against the dollar on Wednesday after soft data
rekindled fears about a deep and broader slowdown in the euro
zone, which seemed vulnerable ahead of key elections in France
and Greece.
The euro, however, briefly trimmed losses after a report
showed the U.S. economy created fewer private-sector jobs than
expected last month.
The fact that Wednesday's readings in the euro zone were
weak not just in indebted smaller regional economies but in core
nations too raised speculation over possible policy signals at
Thursday's European Central Bank meeting.
Italy's manufacturing sector shrank far more than expected,
with new orders tumbling at their fastest rate in three years,
while data out of Germany, Spain and France also showed factory
activity falling significantly.
"The deterioration in the euro area data will increase the
focus on tomorrow's ECB meeting as market participants focus on
policymakers' outlooks and weigh the probability of a policy
response," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist, at Scotia
capital in Toronto.
The euro fell to $1.3121, its lowest in more than a
week, though volumes were thin after the May Day holiday in
Europe and traders said this could cause exaggerated moves. The
euro last traded at $1.3138, down 0.7 percent.
The ECB meets on Thursday in Spain, with pressure back on
the bank to use bond buying and other measures to shield weaker
euro members from additional pain. While it is widely forecast
to keep interest rates unchanged, expectations it may soon cut
borrowing costs are rising, eroding the euro's interest rate
advantage.
With elections looming in Europe, political uncertainty has
the potential to push the euro below $1.30 in coming weeks.
It hit a two-week low against the safe-haven yen, dropping
to 105.43 yen, and a 22-month low against the British pound
.
The euro was also hurt by data that showed the euro zone
labor market continued to worsen as unemployment rose to match
its record high of 10.9 percent last seen 15 years ago.
The data in the euro zone contrasted with better U.S.
factory numbers a day earlier, although Wednesday's
weaker-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs data did temper
some optimism about the world's largest economy. The ADP,
however, is not necessarily the most accurate forecaster of the
broader U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday.
"After Tuesday's ISM manufacturing data, the market was
primed for an upside surprise, so this definitely takes the wind
out of the sails," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX
Research, GFT, Jersey City.
"But ADP is always a big question mark and tomorrow's ISM
services will be critical as that tends to be a much better
forecaster of the nonfarm payrolls number.
The ADP report, however, had a bigger impact on dollar/yen,
which gave up some of its gains after the data's release. The
dollar was last at 80.150 yen, slightly up on the day and
off a 2-1/2-month low of 79.640 yen hit on Tuesday.
Pressure on the yen increased after a Moody's ratings agency
official said Japan's delay in implementing a sales tax increase
could bring forward "the day of reckoning" in the Japanese
government bond market.