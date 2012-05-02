* Euro falls vs dollar as euro manufacturing slides
* Figures contrast with strong U.S. factory data
* U.S. ADP report shows weaker-than-expected jobs creation
* U.S. factory orders fall less than expected
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 2 The euro fell for a third
straight session against the dollar on Wednesday after soft
European data rekindled fears about a deep and broader slowdown
in the region ahead of key elections in France and Greece.
The euro, however, briefly trimmed losses after a report
showed the U.S. economy created fewer private-sector jobs than
expected last month. It also came off its lows after speculation
the European Central Bank could infuse euro-zone banks with more
liquidity in another long-term refinancing operation.
Wednesday's weaker euro zone data, not just in indebted
smaller regional economies but in core nations, too, raised
speculation over possible policy signals at Thursday's ECB
monetary policy meeting.
Italy's manufacturing sector shrank far more than expected,
with new orders tumbling at their fastest rate in three years,
and data from Germany, Spain and France also showed factory
activity falling significantly.
"Despite liquidity provisions from the ECB, the data shows
that the long-term fundamental picture in the euro zone remains
negative," said Brian Kim, currency strategist at Royal Bank of
Scotland in Stamford, Connecticut. "The weakness seems to be
across the board."
The euro fell to $1.3121, its lowest in more than a
week, though volumes were thin after the May Day holiday in
Europe, and traders said this could cause exaggerated moves. The
euro last traded at $1.3158, down 0.6 percent.
The ECB meets on Thursday in Spain, with pressure on the
bank to use bond buying and other measures to shield weaker euro
members from additional pain. While it is widely forecast to
keep interest rates unchanged, expectations are rising it may
soon cut borrowing costs, eroding the euro's interest rate
advantage.
There was also speculation that the ECB could embark on
another long-term refinancing operation to provide low-cost
liquidity to euro zone banks, a potentially positive scenario
for the euro.
RBS' Kim said the re-introduction of the ECB's LTRO program
could help the financial system in the near term, but "this
would be just prolonging the euro zone's long-term malaise."
With elections looming in Europe, political uncertainty has
the potential to push the euro below $1.30 in coming weeks.
It hit a two-week low against the safe-haven yen, dropping
to 105.11 yen, and a 22-month low against the British
pound.
The euro was also hurt by data that showed the euro zone
labor market continued to worsen as unemployment rose to match
its record high of 10.9 percent, last seen 15 years ago.
The data in the euro zone contrasted with better U.S.
factory numbers a day earlier, although Wednesday's
weaker-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs data did temper
some optimism about the world's largest economy. The ADP report,
however, is not necessarily the most accurate forecaster of the
broader U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday.
"After Tuesday's ISM manufacturing data, the market was
primed for an upside surprise, so this definitely takes the wind
out of the sails," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX
Research, GFT, Jersey City.
"But ADP is always a big question mark, and tomorrow's ISM
services will be critical as that tends to be a much better
forecaster of the nonfarm payrolls number.
The ADP report, however, had a bigger impact on dollar-yen
trade, with the dollar giving up some of its gains after the
data's release. The dollar was last at 80.220 yen, up 0.2
percent on the day and off a 2-1/2-month low of 79.640 yen hit
on Tuesday.
Pressure on the yen increased after a Moody's ratings agency
official said Japan's delay in implementing a sales tax increase
could bring forward "the day of reckoning" in the Japanese
government bond market.
U.S. factory orders also were on the weak side, but they
were a little better than expected. Anecdotal evidence also
suggested that U.S. factories began expanding as the second
quarter started.