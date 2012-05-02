* Euro zone data highlights region's vulnerability
* Figures contrast with strong US factory data on Tues
* Focus on ECB policy meeting
* U.S. ADP report shows weaker-than-expected jobs creation
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 2 The euro fell for a third
straight session against the dollar on Wednesday after soft
European data fueled fears about a deep and broader slowdown in
the region ahead of key elections in France and Greece.
The euro, however, briefly trimmed losses after a report
showed the U.S. economy created fewer private-sector jobs than
expected last month. It also came off its lows after speculation
the European Central Bank could provide euro-zone banks with
more liquidity in another long-term refinancing operation.
Wednesday's weaker euro zone data, not just in indebted
smaller regional economies but in core nations too, raised
speculation over possible policy signals at Thursday's ECB
monetary policy meeting.
Italy's manufacturing sector shrank more than expected, with
new orders tumbling at their fastest rate in three years. Data
from Germany, Spain and France also showed factory activity
falling significantly.
"Despite liquidity provisions from the ECB, the data shows
that the long-term fundamental picture in the euro zone remains
negative," said Brian Kim, currency strategist at Royal Bank of
Scotland in Stamford, Connecticut. "The weakness seems to be
across the board."
The euro fell to $1.3121, its lowest in more than a
week, though volumes were thin after the May Day holiday in
Europe, and traders said this could cause exaggerated moves. The
euro last traded at $1.3156, down 0.6 percent.
In the options market, there was reportedly heavy demand for
downside protection in euro/dollar, lifting risk reversals, a
key measure of currency sentiment, across the curve. For
instance, one-month puts in the euro, or bets it will
depreciate, traded at 1.60 vols on Wednesday, from
1.50 the previous session. One-year puts reportedly paid 2.7
vols from 2.55 on Tuesday.
Demand for downside protection should increase further if
euro/dollar goes below $1.31, traders said.
The euro's weakness propelled implied volatility, a gauge of
expected price action, higher as well to 9.0 percent
on Wednesday from 8.55 percent as it moved closer to its 50-day
moving average.
The ECB meets on Thursday in Spain, with pressure on the
bank to use bond buying and other measures to shield weaker euro
members from additional pain. While it is widely forecast to
keep interest rates unchanged, expectations are rising it may
soon cut borrowing costs, eroding the euro's rate advantage.
There was also speculation that the ECB could embark on a
third round of cash injections, or LTRO, to provide low-cost
liquidity to euro zone banks, a potentially positive scenario
for the euro.
RBS' Kim said the re-introduction of the ECB's LTRO program
could help the financial system in the near term, but "this
would be just prolonging the euro zone's long-term malaise."
With elections looming in Europe, political uncertainty has
the potential to push the euro below $1.30 in coming weeks.
Francois Hollande, front-runner and first-round winner in
the French presidential race, has vowed to shift the debate in
Europe towards promoting growth if elected, raising concern
about tensions between Germany and France.
The election in Greece is more unpredictable. The two main
parties supporting the country's bailout scheme are believed to
have a narrow lead to form a coalition over smaller parties
opposed to the programme.
The euro also hit a two-week low against the safe-haven yen,
dropping to 105.11 yen, and a 22-month low against the
British pound. It was further weighed down by data
showing the euro zone labor market continued to worsen as
unemployment rose to match its record high of 10.9 percent, last
seen 15 years ago.
The data in the euro zone contrasted with better U.S.
factory numbers a day earlier, although Wednesday's
weaker-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs data did temper
some optimism about the world's largest economy. The ADP report,
however, is not necessarily the most accurate forecaster of the
broader U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday.
"After Tuesday's ISM manufacturing data, the market was
primed for an upside surprise, so this definitely takes the wind
out of the sails," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX
Research, GFT in Jersey City.
The ADP report had a bigger impact on dollar-yen trade, with
the greenback giving up some of its gains after the data's
release. The dollar was last at 80.220 yen, up 0.2
percent and off a 2-1/2-month low of 79.640 yen hit on Tuesday.
Pressure on the yen increased after a Moody's ratings agency
official said Japan's delay in implementing a sales tax increase
could bring forward "the day of reckoning" in the Japanese
government bond market.