By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, May 2 The euro slumped for a third
straight session against the dollar on Wednesday after dismal
European manufacturing data added to fears about a broadening
slowdown in the region ahead of a European Central Bank meeting
and key elections in France and Greece.
The euro came off its lows, however, on speculation the
European Central Bank may provide euro zone banks with more
liquidity in a third long-term refinancing operation after the
euro zone data, in both indebted and core nations, confirmed a
worsening economic outlook.
Italy's manufacturing sector shrank more than expected,
while data from Germany, Spain and France also showed factory
activity falling significantly.
Political uncertainty also looms large, with upcoming
elections in France and Greece having the potential to push the
euro below $1.30 in the coming weeks.
The ECB on Thursday is likely to keep rates on hold, and
provide further details of the European growth pact that may be
announced at a summit in June, according Douglas Borthwick,
managing director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
"There may be a discussion by the ECB on adjusting haircuts
on collateral it holds for LTRO funds, but I believe these
discussions will come around the July meeting," he said. "[ECB
President] Draghi is likely to stay hawkish on inflation."
An ECB cash injection, or LTRO, would give low-cost
liquidity to euro zone banks, a potential positive for the euro.
The euro fell to $1.3121, its lowest in more than a
week, though volumes were thin after the May Day holiday in
Europe. The euro last traded at $1.3164, down 0.5 percent.
"ECB hawkishness would be met by a stronger euro as it
trades in this 1.3000/1.3300 range," Borthwick said.
In the options market, there was reportedly heavy demand for
downside protection in euro/dollar, lifting risk reversals, a
key measure of currency sentiment, across the curve.
There was strong demand for June $1.26 euro puts, one broker
said. Investors who buy these puts expect the euro to fall below
$1.26 before they expire June 8.
Higher demand for euro puts, or bets the currency will
depreciate, was evident in one-month risk reversals, which
traded at -1.55 vols on Wednesday, from -1.50 vols
the previous session. Three-month risk reversals
were at -2.325 vols versus -2.3 vols on Tuesday.
While the ECB is widely forecast to keep interest rates
unchanged, expectations are rising it may soon cut borrowing
costs, eroding the euro's rate advantage.
"Despite liquidity provisions from the ECB, the data shows
that the long-term fundamental picture in the euro zone remains
negative," said Brian Kim, currency strategist at Royal Bank of
Scotland in Stamford, Connecticut. "The weakness seems to be
across the board."
The euro also hit a two-week low against the safe-haven yen,
dropping to 105.11 yen, and a 22-month low against the
British pound, weighed down by data showing the euro
zone labor market continued to worsen.
The euro also briefly trimmed losses after
weaker-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs
data.
The dollar was last at 80.16 yen, up 0.1 percent and
off a 2-1/2-month low of 79.640 yen hit on Tuesday.