* U.S. economy adds 115,000 jobs in April, well below
forecast
* Yen soars on safe-haven flows; Aussie, kiwi tumble
* Weak data, weekend elections keep euro vulnerable
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, May 4 The dollar slumped against the
yen, but gained against growth-linked currencies in volatile
trading on Friday after U.S. jobs data provided further evidence
the economic recovery was losing momentum.
A third straight monthly decline in U.S. hiring growth also
weighed on the euro, which fell for a fifth straight session
against the greenback and tumbled against the yen, ahead of the
weekend's key political elections in France and Greece.
U.S. employers added 115,000 workers last month, well below
expectations of 170,000. The data followed a string of weak
readings on the economy that fueled speculation of more monetary
stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
"On balance, it was a disappointing report," said Vassili
Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. "It
looks like it's kind of a risk-off environment where the yen is
doing well."
The dollar last traded down 0.4 percent at 79.86 yen,
but against the Australian and New Zealand dollars it gained 0.8
percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, as investors shed riskier
currencies that are highly linked to global growth.
Some analysts said the jobs data, combined with recent
weaker-than-expected services sector and first-quarter economic
growth data, may spur the Federal Reserve to embark on a third
round of bond buying to spur growth. Others downplayed the
scenario of further so-called quantitative easing, but said it
should make the central bank maintain the policy status quo.
EURO SWOONS BEFORE ELECTIONS
The euro fell as low as $1.3078, its lowest since April 19,
and last traded at $1.3084, down 0.5 percent. Against the yen,
the euro was down 0.9 percent at 104.48, down 0.9
percent.
The most immediate risk for the euro comes from this
weekend's French and Greek elections. Opinion polls showed
socialist Francois Hollande will be elected as the next French
president.
In Greece, surveys showed no clear winner emerging from the
elections, with the two parties garnering barely enough seats
for a parliamentary vote.
"We have been focused on the short euro/dollar trade over
the last two weeks, and it is starting to work," said Jens
Nordvig, global head of foreign exchange strategy at Nomura
Securities in New York.
"A Hollande victory could be a catalyst for additional
weakness, depending on what he says, and a split parliament in
Greece would also be a negative," he said. "We think a break of
$1.30 is highly likely in coming weeks."
The euro has been trading in a tight range of $1.30 to $1.34
in recent weeks but analysts said worries about a deepening
recession in the euro zone suggest a break lower.
Indeed, adding to pressure on the euro was a survey showing
the bloc's services sector contracted much more than initially
thought in April, with particularly weak figures out of Italy
and Spain.
An increased bias for euro puts, or bets on a currency
depreciating, was evident in the options market, with
three-month risk reversals trading at -2.325 vols,
up from -2.3 vols the previous day and -2.1 vols a week earlier.