By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, May 4 The dollar slid against the yen
but rallied against currencies linked to global growth on
Friday, as investors sought safety after U.S. jobs data provided
further evidence the economic recovery was losing momentum.
A third straight monthly decline in U.S. hiring growth also
weighed on the euro, which fell for a fifth straight session
against the greenback and tumbled against the yen, ahead of the
weekend's key political elections in France and Greece.
U.S. employers added 115,000 workers last month, well below
expectations of 170,000. The data followed a string of weak
readings on the economy that fueled speculation of more monetary
stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
"On balance, it was a disappointing report," said Vassili
Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. "It
looks like it's kind of a risk-off environment where the yen is
doing well."
The dollar was down 0.4 percent at 79.84 yen while
the Australian and New Zealand dollars fell 0.7 percent and 0.5
percent, respectively, against the greenback as investors shed
riskier currencies that are highly correlated to global growth.
Some analysts said the jobs data, combined with recent
weaker-than-expected data on the services sector and
first-quarter economic growth, may spur the Federal Reserve to
embark on a third round of bond buying to spur growth.
Others downplayed the scenario of further so-called
quantitative easing, but said it should make the central bank
maintain the policy status quo.
Economists at most major Wall Street firms still see about a
one in three chance the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch another
massive round of monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll on Friday
showed.
Currency speculators, meanwhile, reduced their bets in favor
of the U.S. dollar for a third straight week in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
The dollar's long positioning, or bets on the currency's
rise, was the lowest since the week ended March 20.
EURO SWOONS BEFORE ELECTIONS
The euro fell as low as $1.3078, its lowest since April 19,
and last traded at $1.3084, down 0.5 percent. Against the yen,
the euro was down 0.9 percent at 104.48.
The most immediate risk for the euro comes from this
weekend's French and Greek elections. Opinion polls showed
socialist Francois Hollande will be elected as the next French
president.
In Greece, surveys showed no clear winner emerging from the
elections, with the two biggest parties garnering barely enough
seats for a parliamentary majority.
"We have been focused on the short euro/dollar trade over
the last two weeks, and it is starting to work," said Jens
Nordvig, global head of foreign exchange strategy at Nomura
Securities in New York.
"A Hollande victory could be a catalyst for additional
weakness, depending on what he says, and a split parliament in
Greece would also be a negative," he said. "We think a break of
$1.30 is highly likely in coming weeks."
An increased bias for euro puts, or bets on a currency
depreciating, was evident in the options market, with
three-month risk reversals trading at -2.6 vols,
up from -2.3 vols the previous day and -2.1 vols last week.