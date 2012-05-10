* Euro rebounds from 3-1/2-month low vs dollar * Euro ends 8 straight days of declines vs dollar * Slight respite from Spain, Greek concerns gives support * U.S. jobless claims data allays labor market concerns NEW YORK, May 10 The euro rose against the dollar on Thursday, snapping eight straight sessions of declines and bouncing from its recent 3-1/2-month low as stress in Spanish debt markets eased and Greece secured funds to repay its bondholders. The tempering of the dual threats of a Greek insolvency and the country's potential exit from the euro also had the single currency rebounding from a mid-February low against the Japanese yen. Greece averted an imminent funding crisis after the board of the European Financial Stability Facility agreed to release a scheduled payment. The allocation allows the country to meet near-term bond redemptions, helping the euro stabilize after an eight-day sell off. "The EFSF agreement could be viewed as euro-positive, and data in the U.S. and overseas was not negative, but today's euro gains are primarily due to consolidation more than anything else," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo in New York. "The euro's bounce has been reasonably limited, so this is not a turnaround, and the whole political process in Greece is still playing out," he said. "A new range of $1.26-$1.30 in the euro/dollar is likely on its way to being formed." Greece's future in the euro zone was questioned for several months but then largely ignored as it seemed to be taking measures to keep access to funding while it worked its way through fiscal debt woes. However, with another round of elections looming and doubts about whether the country will adhere to austerity measures needed to secure further emergency funding, the question of Greece's place in the euro zone and even the European Union is coming back into focus. The euro last traded at $1.2958, up 0.2 percent after hitting its lowest since late January on Wednesday of $1.2910. Traders said the next possible support for the euro was around $1.2819, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its 2012 rally, with the year's low around $1.2623, according to Reuters data, then coming into play. A drop in 10-year Spanish government bond yields also favored the euro. The country's government effectively took over Bankia, one of the country's biggest banks, in a bid to restore confidence in a sector laden with bad debts. Options investors, however, are betting on a weak euro, with three-month risk reversals biased toward puts, trading at -2.65 vols Thursday, but up from -2.3 vols a week earlier and -2.2 vols at the start of the month. Greek Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up his attempt to form a new government on Wednesday, putting Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos in a position to make a last-ditch attempt to form a government on Thursday. With Athens at risk of running out of cash in June, a re-run of elections could be a make-or-break event for Greece. European Union paymaster Germany warned Greece on Thursday that European partners could only go on aiding debt-ridden Athens if it sticks to an international bailout program rejected by voters in a general election. "We're entering a new chapter of concern for the euro zone and it's not one that can be resolved in the near future," said Tom Levinson, currency strategist at ING in London, who expected sellers to stamp out any short-covering rallies in the common currency. Against the yen, the euro was up 0.6 percent at 103.58 yen from the previous day's low of 102.73 yen, its lowest level since Feb. 16. With a drop in U.S. claims for unemployment benefits, the dollar gained against the yen, while another report showed the U.S. trade deficit widened in March. Together, the reports indicated the economy remains on a moderate growth path. The U.S. dollar was last up 0.4 percent at 79.91 yen.