* Euro falls to near 4 month low vs euro

* Political risk factors undermining euro

* Aussie dips below parity vs USD, hits 5-month low

NEW YORK, May 14 The euro fell to a near four-month low on Monday as the ongoing political turmoil in Greece highlighted the risk it might exit the euro zone, while worries about slowing Chinese and global growth drove down higher-yielding currencies.

Safe-haven currencies, including the dollar and the Japanese yen, rose as coalition talks in Greece hit an impasse on Sunday, increasing the chance of another election.

Euro-zone industrial production unexpectedly fell in March, adding to signs the bloc is heading into recession, further fuelling bearish sentiment, while Spain's short-term debt costs rose at auction and its 10-year yields soared.

The euro has fallen against the dollar "as a result of continued uncertainty in Greece with ongoing speculation about the implications of an exit from the euro zone," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. The "euro is trading at levels last seen in January, and expectations are for a continued downward trend."

The common currency fell as low as $1.2854, its lowest level since January 19. It was last at $1.2856, down 0.5 percent. It has lost 2.8 percent so far this month after losing 0.8 percent in April.

Analysts said the euro could hit the 2012 low of $1.2623 in coming weeks, with some forecasting a break towards $1.20.

Benchmark Spanish 10-year government bond yields were closing in on the 7-percent level that is seen as unsustainable

Adding to headwinds for the euro, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday in an election in Germany's most populous state, a result that could embolden the left opposition to step up attacks on her European austerity policies.

Some analysts said the European Central Bank may eventually adopt further monetary easing to support the bloc's economy, which could add to euro weakness. With the U.S. economy still holding up, doves in the Federal Reserve are likely to be kept at bay, offering further support to the dollar.

"The prospects for the euro's downside have grown, and our six-month forecast is $1.25 and $1.20 in 12 months for euro/dollar," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays in London.

"The key driver in our opinion will be how the ECB reacts to the situation. We expect the ECB to ease policy, maybe through unconventional policies in coming months to support the situation in the periphery."

AUSSIE BREACHES PARITY

The New Zealand dollar hit a 4-1/2 low of $0.7756, while the Australian dollar dipped below parity versus the U.S. dollar for the first time in nearly five months, slipping to as low as $0.9958.

The Aussie failed to gain even after China's central bank cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves on Saturday, freeing an estimated 400 billion yuan ($63.5 billion) for lending to head off the risk of a sudden slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

Broad dollar demand pushed the greenback against the Swiss franc to a near four-month high though it was down 0.2 percent against the yen at 79.79 yen.

Traders said the dollar also gained some support versus the yen after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told The Wall Street Journal over the weekend that all options were on the table for dealing with the strong yen, although he stopped short of saying that the currency was overvalued.