* Euro falls to near 4 month low vs euro
* Political risk factors undermining euro
* Aussie dips below parity vs USD, hits 5-month low
NEW YORK, May 14 The euro fell to a near
four-month low on Monday as the ongoing political turmoil in
Greece highlighted the risk it might exit the euro zone, while
worries about slowing Chinese and global growth drove down
higher-yielding currencies.
Safe-haven currencies, including the dollar and the Japanese
yen, rose as coalition talks in Greece hit an impasse on Sunday,
increasing the chance of another election.
Euro-zone industrial production unexpectedly fell in March,
adding to signs the bloc is heading into recession, further
fuelling bearish sentiment, while Spain's short-term debt costs
rose at auction and its 10-year yields soared.
The euro has fallen against the dollar "as a result of
continued uncertainty in Greece with ongoing speculation about
the implications of an exit from the euro zone," said Eric
Theoret, currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. The "euro
is trading at levels last seen in January, and expectations are
for a continued downward trend."
The common currency fell as low as $1.2854, its
lowest level since January 19. It was last at $1.2856, down 0.5
percent. It has lost 2.8 percent so far this month after losing
0.8 percent in April.
Analysts said the euro could hit the 2012 low of $1.2623 in
coming weeks, with some forecasting a break towards $1.20.
Benchmark Spanish 10-year government bond yields were
closing in on the 7-percent level that is seen as
unsustainable
Adding to headwinds for the euro, Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday in an
election in Germany's most populous state, a result that could
embolden the left opposition to step up attacks on her European
austerity policies.
Some analysts said the European Central Bank may eventually
adopt further monetary easing to support the bloc's economy,
which could add to euro weakness. With the U.S. economy still
holding up, doves in the Federal Reserve are likely to be kept
at bay, offering further support to the dollar.
"The prospects for the euro's downside have grown, and our
six-month forecast is $1.25 and $1.20 in 12 months for
euro/dollar," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at
Barclays in London.
"The key driver in our opinion will be how the ECB reacts to
the situation. We expect the ECB to ease policy, maybe through
unconventional policies in coming months to support the
situation in the periphery."
AUSSIE BREACHES PARITY
The New Zealand dollar hit a 4-1/2 low of $0.7756,
while the Australian dollar dipped below parity versus
the U.S. dollar for the first time in nearly five months,
slipping to as low as $0.9958.
The Aussie failed to gain even after China's central bank
cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves on
Saturday, freeing an estimated 400 billion yuan ($63.5 billion)
for lending to head off the risk of a sudden slowdown in the
world's second largest economy.
Broad dollar demand pushed the greenback against the Swiss
franc to a near four-month high though it was down 0.2
percent against the yen at 79.79 yen.
Traders said the dollar also gained some support versus the
yen after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told The Wall
Street Journal over the weekend that all options were on the
table for dealing with the strong yen, although he stopped short
of saying that the currency was overvalued.