* Euro falls, approaches 4-month low vs dollar * Political risk factors undermining euro * Aussie dips below parity vs USD, hits 5-month low By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 14 The euro fell to its lowest in nearly four months against the dollar on Monday on fears Greece could exit the euro and worries the region was heading for recession based on weak industrial data. Concerns about slowing Chinese and global growth also drove down higher-yielding currencies, and boosted the safe-haven dollar and yen. The Australian dollar, for one, fell to a five-month low against the greenback. The New Zealand dollar dropped to a 4-1/2-month trough. Greece's political impasse, which resulted from a major Greek leftist party's refusal to join a unity government, also pushed the country's sovereign spreads over German bunds to their widest since November. Greece's troubles lifted Spain's and Italy's borrowing costs. Spain's bill auctions also showed weak demand on Monday, with yields of 2.985 percent, sharply higher from 2.623 percent seen last month. "We've seen widening spreads between peripheral debt and German bunds, especially Spain, Italy, and Greece," said Greg Moore, currency strategist, at TD Securities in Toronto. "These are clear pressures on the euro and risk currencies. If we continue to see these signals, we would see further U.S. dollar and yen strength." Further adding to bearish sentiment was a report showing euro-zone industrial production unexpectedly fell in March, bolstering expectations the bloc faces recession. The euro fell as low as $1.2823, its lowest level since January 18. It was last at $1.2848, down 0.5 percent. It has lost 3 percent so far this month after losing 0.8 percent in April. Intraday bias in euro/dollar remains on the downside for now. The rebound from this year's low of $1.2623 has ended at $1.3486 -- the high hit on Feb. 24 -- and the current fall should target a retest of the 2012 trough, analysts said. Some are forecasting a break toward $1.20. In the options market, one-month at-the-money implied volatility in euro/dollar rose above 10 percent on Monday , a one-week high. The cost of protecting against a euro decline, meanwhile, as shown in 25 delta risk reversals data, rose to 2.05 percent from 1.95 percent last Friday . Adding to headwinds for the euro, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday in an election in Germany's most populous state, a result that could embolden the left opposition to step up attacks on her European austerity policies. Some analysts said the European Central Bank may ease further to support the bloc's economy, which could add to euro weakness. With the U.S. economy still holding up, doves in the Federal Reserve may hold off, offering further support to the dollar. The dollar index, which measures he greenback's value against six major currencies, rose for a fifth straight session, hitting a two-month high at 80.69. It was last at 80.54 yen, up 0.5 percent. AUSSIE BREACHES PARITY The New Zealand dollar hit a 4-1/2-month low of US$0.7753 , while the Australian dollar dipped below parity versus the U.S. dollar for the first time in nearly five months, slipping to as low as US$0.9954. "Mounting euro zone political drama undermined investors' appetite for higher yielding assets," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange, Inc. in Washington. The Aussie failed to gain even after China's central bank cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves on Saturday, freeing an estimated 400 billion yuan ($63.5 billion) for lending to head off the risk of a sudden slowdown in the world's second largest economy. Broad dollar demand pushed the greenback against the Swiss franc to a near four-month high at 0.9365 franc, though it was down 0.1 percent against the yen at 79.81 yen. Traders said the dollar also gained some support versus the yen after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told The Wall Street Journal over the weekend that all options were on the table for dealing with the strong yen, although he stopped short of saying that the currency was overvalued. The euro also struggled against the yen, falling 0.6 percent to 102.60 yen with the low of 102.20 yen, lowest since Feb. 16.