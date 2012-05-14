* Greek political stalemate spurs fears of exit from euro
* Greek party refuses to join unity government
* Aussie dips below parity vs USD, hits 5-month low
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 14 The euro fell to a nearly
four-month low against the dollar on Monday on fears Greece
could exit the euro and worries that weak industrial data
signaled that Europe was heading for recession.
Concerns about slowing Chinese and global growth also drove
down higher-yielding currencies and boosted the safe-haven
dollar and yen. The Australian dollar fell to a five-month low
against the greenback, while the New Zealand dollar dropped to a
4-1/2-month trough.
Greece's political impasse, as a major Greek leftist party
refused to join a unity government or create a government of
technocrats, also pushed the country's sovereign spreads over
German bunds to their widest level since November.
Greece's troubles helped drive up Spain's and Italy's
borrowing costs. Spain's bill auctions also showed weak demand
on Monday, with yields of 2.985 percent, sharply higher from
2.623 percent seen last month.
"We've seen widening spreads between peripheral debt and
German bunds, especially Spain, Italy and Greece," said Greg
Moore, currency strategist at TD Securities in Toronto. "These
are clear pressures on the euro and risk currencies. If we
continue to see these signals, we would see further U.S. dollar
and yen strength."
Adding to bearish sentiment on the euro was data showing
euro-zone industrial production unexpectedly fell in March,
driving worries that the region's recession may not be as mild
as policymakers hope.
The euro fell as low as $1.2823, its lowest level
since Jan. 18. It was last at $1.2835, down 0.6 percent. It has
lost 3.1 percent so far this month after losing 0.8 percent in
April. Some are forecasting a break toward $1.20.
Intraday bias in euro/dollar remains on the downside. The
rebound from this year's low of $1.2623 has ended at $1.3486 -
the high hit on Feb. 24 - and the current fall should target a
retest of the 2012 trough, analysts said.
In the options market, one-month at-the-money implied
volatility in euro/dollar rose above 10 percent on Monday
, a one-week high. The cost of protecting against a
euro decline, meanwhile, as shown in 25 delta risk reversals
data, rose to 2.05 percent from 1.95 percent last Friday
.
Adding to headwinds for the euro, the conservative party of
German Chancellor Angela Merkel suffered a crushing defeat on
Sunday in an election in Germany's most populous state, a result
that could embolden the left opposition to step up attacks on
Merkel's European austerity policies.
Some analysts said the European Central Bank may ease
further to support the bloc's economy, which could add to euro
weakness. In contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve may hold off on
any further stimulus with the U.S. economy still holding up,
offering further support to the dollar.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value
against six major currencies, rose for a fifth straight session,
hitting a two-month high at 80.69. It was last at 80.54
yen, up 0.5 percent.
Flows data from U.S. custody bank BNY Mellon showed that the
dollar was the most sought after currency on Monday among
institutional investors, net bought for six successive trading
sessions. Among G-10 currencies, the Norwegian krone and
Swedish krona were the most net sold, the BNY Mellon data
showed.
"With the stalemate among Greek political parties most
likely necessitating another election in the coming weeks and
the possibility of a Greek exit from the euro having entered the
realm of public discourse, the resulting uncertainty is expected
to remain a negative for investor sentiment," said Samarjit
Shankar, director of global strategy at BNY Mellon in Boston.
AUSSIE BREACHES PARITY
The New Zealand dollar hit a 4-1/2-month low of US$0.7753
, while the Australian dollar dipped below parity
versus the U.S. dollar for the first time in nearly five months,
slipping as low as US$0.9954.
The Aussie failed to gain even after China's central bank
cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves on Saturday,
freeing an estimated 400 billion yuan ($63.5 billion) for
lending to head off the risk of a sudden slowdown in China, the
world's second largest economy.
Broad dollar demand pushed the greenback against the Swiss
franc to a near four-month high at 0.9365 franc, though
it was down 0.1 percent against the yen at 79.87 yen.
Traders said the dollar also gained some support versus the
yen after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told The Wall
Street Journal over the weekend that all options were on the
table for dealing with the strong yen, although he stopped short
of saying the currency was overvalued.
The euro also struggled against the yen, falling 0.7 percent
to 102.48 yen, after posting a low of 102.20 yen, its
weakest level since Feb. 16.